Dreamforce 2024 allows San Francisco to show 'its best face'

Final preparations are underway for San Francisco's big high-tech conference.



An estimated 40,000 people are expected to gather at the Moscone Center for the start of Dreamforce 2024, which runs Tuesday to Saturday.

Organizers say it has turned into the world's largest conference on artificial intelligence.

Dreamforce is projected to generate $93 million for the city of San Francisco.

"San Francisco represents technology, and Salesforce obviously is a beacon within that community," said Brian Turner of Slalom Consulting. "I think it’s a great opportunity for San Francisco to show its best face and use it as a reason to be who they are, and get back to what San Francisco truly is."

Last year, homelessness and drug use outside the Dreamforce conference prompted Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff to threaten to move the event to another city.

But he later praised city leaders for taking steps to dramatically improve the conditions in the South of Market neighborhood.