Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say

article

Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night.

According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court.

Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries.

The investigation into the shooting revealed it was gang-related. Officers also obtained information about the suspect vehicle and were able to locate it.

Two suspects were also arrested and charged with attempted murder.