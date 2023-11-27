Driver accused of using car as deadly weapon after allegedly ramming vehicle

A 28-year-old was arrested after allegedly using his car to deliberately strike another vehicle, causing head injuries to two people on Friday, Fairfield police said.

Matthew Tucker fled from the collision on Grobic Court, but was caught later, according to officials.

The Solano County Sheriff's Department tracked him down Saturday, just after midnight.

Tucker was handed over to Fairfield Police and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Police have not said why he drove into the car on purpose or if he knew the people in the car.



