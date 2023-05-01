Driver assaulted during Oakland sideshow, police say

Oakland police said an assault of a driver may be linked to a sideshow.

Officers said a group of people got into a confrontation with someone in a car during a sideshow on International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue Sunday.

The victim's car was hit from behind, and after he stopped his car and got out, he was attacked by a large group of people, police said.

His injuries are not life-threatening and the authorities said the investigation continues.

ALSO: French bulldog stolen during smash-and-grab in Oakland