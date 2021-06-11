Driver crashes into San Jose sports bar's outdoor dining area, killing 1

article

Police say a driver crashed into an outdoor dining area in San Jose Friday night, killing at least one person and injuring two others.

The incident was reported at around 9:05 p.m. Police said the crash was at Agave Sports Bar located on the 500 block of West Alma Avenue.

The driver was arrested and is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The victim who was killed was not identified. They were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and later died.

Police said more details are forthcoming. Check back for the latest on this breaking news story.