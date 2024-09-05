Driver hits 2 pedestrians before crashing into Alameda café

One business in Alameda had their Thursday morning begin with a bang after a driver crashed their car into a building.

Before plowing into the building, police said the driver struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk and then crashed into Gong Cha café near Park Street and Santa Clara Avenue around 9:55 a.m., Alameda police said.

Neither of the pedestrians had significant injuries, but were taken to a local hospital for more observation, police said.

The driver was allegedly turning left onto Park Street from eastbound Santa Clara Avenue when the collision occurred.

Officials said the driver was not injured, but they had to be removed from the vehicle with help from Alameda firefighters.

A driver plows a car through the Alameda Gong Cha location on Thursday morning.

Surveillance video posted to Reddit shows the moment of impact. The sedan shatters through the mostly empty cafe's glass after knocking over the pedestrians.

Many commented on the platform that the driver accelerated instead of breaking, but there was no word on the official cause of the crash.

It is not clear if the driver, who was not identified, was issued a citation for this accident.

The car was towed away shortly after the crash and roads that were closed eventually reopened.

