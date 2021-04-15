Driver hits truck on I-80 in Berkeley; Caltrans worker struck by driver in Richmond

A driver hit a truck in a busy construction zone on Interstate 80 in Berkeley near University Avenue early Thursday morning.

No workers were hurt, however, the driver is being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. The accident was reported about 2 a.m.

Several lanes that were shut down after the crash have since re-opened.

This comes about 24 hours after a Caltrans contractor was hit by a driver on westbound Interstate 580 in Richmond.

The worker has two broken legs and a broken elbow, but he is expected to survive.

However, authorities are still searching for the driver.

