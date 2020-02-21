Driver hits two homeless men sleeping by bus stop in San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Mission District on Friday where two homeless people were hurt at a bus stop.

It happened Thursday about 11:30 p.m. near 13th and Mission Street.

Witnesses say a driver's car hit the men, who may have been sleeping at the bus shelter and then sped away . Megan Sue Belafonte was nearby in a tent.

“I was laying in my tent and I heard an acceleration and I heard it hit an object when I was coming out,” Belafonte said. “I realized the object was the trash can and the trash can hit the bus stop and the two people that were in it. “

There is no word on the two people who were hit, and it's believed the driver was detained at 18th Street and South Van Ness.