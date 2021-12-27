Driver loses control, veers off freeway onto Pleasanton city streets: CHP

A driver traveling eastbound on eastbound I-580 lost control of their vehicle early Monday and veered off the freeway into city streets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Dublin Canyon Road in Pleasanton.

Alameda County fire crews rescued driver, who was trapped inside at first.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but the CHP described their injuries as minor.

CHP officers said the crash was likely because of the rain.

