Driver of big rig in Highway 4 fatal crash arrested for DUI

The driver of a big-rig was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a Friday morning crash on State Route 4 near Discovery Bay in unincorporated San Joaquin County that left one man dead and hospitalized five others, including an 11-year-old boy who suffered major injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

The big-rig was headed westbound on State Route 4 near South Tracy Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. when it crossed the double-yellow lines and slammed head-on into a westbound 2010 Dodge Journey, killing a 35-year-old man and injuring a 11-year-old, who was flown to a hospital. The driver and child are from Stockton.

The truck then sideswiped a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 32-year-old woman. The woman and three juvenile passengers, all from Stockton, were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The truck driver, also from Stockton, was treated at Sutter Tracy Hospital for moderate injuries then taken to San Joaquin County Jail, officials said.