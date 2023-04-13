Driver of pickup killed in I-580 shooting in Oakland

A driver in a pickup truck was killed in the latest Bay Area freeway shooting, prompting the California Highway Patrol to conduct yet another homicide investigation – a troubling phenomenon that continues to grow.

CHP Officer Andy Barclay said officers were called out to Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

Barclay said the shooting occurred on the freeway, but two drivers of two vehicles exited on Lakeshore Avenue just by the Trader Joe's at Lake Merritt.

The driver of a green Toyota Tacoma was pronounced dead, video at the scene showed. There was at least one bullet hole that shattered the front window of the pickup.

A damaged Toyota Camry was also found nearby; how this car was involved has not yet been made clear. When KTVU crews arrived, the Camry was unoccupied. It's unclear what happened to this driver.

The freeway was closed until about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Interactive map: A look at Bay Area freeway shootings

Richard Adams, who lives in the neighborhood, was alarmed.

"It’s shocking that things are getting out of hand in society these days," he said. "I don’t think anyone’s immune to it no matter where you live."

This fatal shooting comes on the heels of another deadly freeway shooting along Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont where a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday as she was riding with her family out to a birthday dinner in Milpitas. The CHP has not announced any arrests in that case, or a motive as to what prompted that shooting.

Freeway shootings in Bay Area are climbing, as the numbers in the rest of California are declining, an analysis of data by KTVU shows.

Last year there were 154 shootings across Bay Area freeways, compared to Los Angeles, which had 77.

The lack of cameras and witnesses, the mobility of Bay Area rivals from city to city and the dynamic nature of a freeway crime scene all make it difficult to track down those firing weapons out of their speeding cars. The CHP also was never historically imagined as an agency to investigate shootings and homicides, experts point out.

