Following the death of a nearly 2-year-old boy killed by stray bullets on I-880, the California Highway Patrol offered even more sobering 2021 statistics: There have been 76 freeway shootings in Alameda County in the last 12 months.

Most have been concentrated along the East Bay stretches of interstates 880 and 580. That's about six shootings a month; more than one a week.

Interactive map: A look at Bay Area freeway shootings

The CHP was not immediately available to provide a map of exactly where the gunfire erupted or compile the number of people they have arrested in regards to the freeway shootings. The CHP also didn't provide locations for those shootings.

So, KTVU compiled a list of some freeway shootings throughout the Bay Area in 2021: