Interactive map: A look at Bay Area freeway shootings
OAKLAND, Calif. - Following the death of a nearly 2-year-old boy killed by stray bullets on I-880, the California Highway Patrol offered even more sobering 2021 statistics: There have been 76 freeway shootings in Alameda County in the last 12 months.
Most have been concentrated along the East Bay stretches of interstates 880 and 580. That's about six shootings a month; more than one a week.
The CHP was not immediately available to provide a map of exactly where the gunfire erupted or compile the number of people they have arrested in regards to the freeway shootings. The CHP also didn't provide locations for those shootings.
So, KTVU compiled a list of some freeway shootings throughout the Bay Area in 2021:
- In January, the California Highway Patrol was contacted by two 18-year-olds, who were pulled over on eastbound I-580 at Hacienda Drive and were suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the victims reported they had exited the freeway — police have not said whether it was I-580 or I-680 — and were driving westbound on Stoneridge Drive when at least one occupant of another vehicle began shooting at them. Police said the shooting is believed to be a targeted attack and not a random act of violence but did not give further details.
- In March, a 34-year-old man inside his East Oakland apartment was wounded by a gunshot fired from nearby Interstate 580, in the 4800 block of Calaveras Avenue in Oakland.
- In May, a person was hurt in a freeway shooting overnight on Highway 4 in Pittsburg, the second shooting on that same stretch of highway in just two days.
- In May, someone fired 70 bullets at a party bus filled with teenage girls and young women off Interstate 580 in Oakland near Foothill Boulevard at 68th Avenue, killing two and injuring multiple people.
- In June, Fremont police investigated a freeway shooting that led to a multi-car crash on I-880. The driver of a red Toyota pickup truck said he was driving south when he saw the driver of a black Kia driving erratically. Then he said someone inside the Kia started shooting at him. A bullet pierced his truck.
- In July, a husband and wife were shot at while driving on Interstate 580 near Golf Links Road. The couple told KTVU that a car pulled up behind them and started firing. Four bullets hit the car, and a fifth went through the back windshield, missing the wife by just inches.
- In August, the California Highway Patrol closed all southbound lanes of I-280 at Cesar Chavez Street and all on-ramps from downtown San Francisco as they investigate a possible freeway shooting.
- In September, the CHP said that a Yukon carrying six people were heading south of Eastmoor Avenue when it was shot at by someone else in another car. Video at the scene showed the windows were blown out and the driver's side airbag had been deployed. The CHP said the Yukon sustained "multiple bullet strikes" on its left side. After the shooting, the suspect or suspects fled the scene and the Yukon ended up slamming into a concrete wall along the right shoulder of the freeway.
- In September, a shooting between drivers of two vehicles on eastbound Highway 24, near the Caldecott Tunnel, led to massive traffic delays. A car sustained multiple bullet holes, but there were no reported injuries.
- In October, Monnie Price Jr. died on westbound I-580 near the 98th Avenue on-ramp in Oakland when someone shot into his white, four-door sedan. The CHP have yet to announce any arrests in that case.
- In November, someone fired shots into a Lexus driving from San Francisco to Fremont on Interstate 880 at Filbert Street in Oakland. Inside, was Jasper Wu, 23 months old. He was sleeping in the car and died from stray bullets. His mother and two other children were not hurt.
