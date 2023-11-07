Driver of speeding car goes airborne, crashes into parked cars, Oakland homes

The driver of a speeding car crashed into two parked cars and two homes in Oakland.

The bizarre scene unfolded Monday about 10 p.m. on Worth Street near the Nimitz Freeway.

Witnesses say the car crashed and went airborne into the parked vehicles, before ending upside down between the houses.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

One of the homeowners said his family was watching television when they heard a loud explosion.

"We just heard a loud crash, boom," Paul said. "We didn't know what was going on. I could hear splinters flying around. The car went behind my house."



The car tore through the side of one of the houses.

Utility services were turned off as a precaution.

