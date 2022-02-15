Expand / Collapse search

Driver unharmed after shots fired into vehicle on I-580 in Oakland during road rage incident

OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in Oakland on Tuesday that stemmed from an apparent road rage incident, authorities said.

The incident happened around 8:29 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 580, west of Park Boulevard.

Authorities said a suspect in an unidentified vehicle fired several shots into a Honda CRV along the highway. The vehicle "sustained multiple bullet strikes and a shattered rear window," according to CHP.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

Officers believe the shooting was likely a case of road rage.

The driver of the Honda CRV was not harmed during the incident and drove to a safe location to call the police.