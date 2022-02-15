Firefighters injured in Oakland high-rise residential fire

article

Oakland Fire Department battled a fire that was quickly extinguished at a residential high-rise in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon. At least two firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Crews responded to the structure fire at a residential building located at the Oakland Housing Authority Building residential tower at 7th and Market streets. Officials said the fire began at 4:13 p.m. In an update, officials said the fire had gone to two alarms and was extinguished shortly before 5 p.m.

Crews had to go into attack mode on the 6th and 7th floors, officials said.

A KTVU cameraman at the scene said he saw one injured firefighter being loaded into an ambulance. He also saw people being rescued by the fire department from the high rise on ladders. The fire department said aside from the two firefighters, two civilian patients had to be treated.

You should avoid the area between 7th and 10th on Market Street.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is not clear if anyone has been displaced.

We will keep an eye on this fire and report more details as they develop. This is a breaking news story.