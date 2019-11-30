Drug detection K-9, comfort dog joining San Rafael police department

article

A narcotics detection and apprehension K-9 and a comfort dog have joined the ranks of the San Rafael Police Department.

The 20-month-old Shepinois K-9 Jesko and Blue, a 2-1/2-year old Labrador Golden Retriever mix and retired Guide Dog for the Blind will be welcomed to the Police Department at the City Council meeting Monday.

Jesko, a German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix from Guadalajara, Mexico, is eager to get climb into a patrol car and get to work, police said.

Blue, short for Blue Bayou, will be the San Rafael Police Department's first comfort dog. Blue was working in Salem, Oregon, when he retired as a guide dog.

He will do outreach on the street with mental health outreach liaison Lynn Murphy and also provide stress relief and love in the communications center to members of the Police Department.

The welcoming ceremony is at 7 p.m. at the City Council chambers at City Hall, 1400 Fifth Ave.