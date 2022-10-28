Drug expert says parents shouldn't fear fentanyl in Halloween candy

As Halloween approaches, local police departments are warning about what's known as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl. It's the dangerous opioid make in bright-colored powders and pills, and it's even being transferred in candy containers sometimes.

This has some parents worried about finding it in Halloween candy, but a local expert said that likely won't happen.

In August, the Drug Enforcement Administration put out its own advisory about the alarming trend, saying the pills were "a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people."

This ‘rainbow’ fentanyl is being found all over the country, including in the Bay Area.

"We have seen different multicolored fentanyl in the shape of pills, they almost look like the Flintstone kids type vitamins," said Cassondra Fovel, the public information officer for the Hayward Police Department. "It has Hello Kitty type stamps and even skulls and things like that."

On October 19, 2022 LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and DEA agents seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills at the Los Angeles International Airport. Courtesy Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

In Berkeley during a traffic stop over one pound of ‘rainbow’ fentanyl was seized in August. And just last week Alameda County Sheriff's deputies found a large shipment headed to Oregon from Hayward.

And in Stockton about 20,000 pills were found by a K-9. In a Facebook post, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said "testing has indicated that the "rainbow" pills may be more potent, and present a higher risk of overdose."

The rainbow-colored pills are sometimes being transported in candy containers too. That has police putting out warnings and advising parents to go through their kids' Halloween candy.

But Daniel Ciccarone, a professor of addiction medicine and substance abuse expert at UCSF, said what started as a warning from the DEA has caused unnecessary fear among parents.

"I think it's reached the point of hysteria is what it’s reached. And it has definitely gone beyond what the announcement intended to do," said Ciccarone.

He said there's no doubt that fentanyl is a serious concern in our community. Adults and teens are overdosing from the dangerous opioid, but he said it's not being made to poison children or be given away for free. And it likely won't be put in Halloween candy.

"There’s no one who is trying to addict our children accidentally or on purpose. So we should be careful about the hype and stick to the reality. The reality is that we have a lot of American adults who use fentanyl, some of whom are dying. But Halloween is going to be as safe as it’s ever been," said Ciccarone.

He said the color of the pills is just a marketing strategy by the cartels, and has little to do with exposing kids. And the candy packages are just a way to transport the drugs.

"They might be smuggled that way because it looks like an innocent commercial product, but it’s not then sold on the shelves as that candy. The package is opened, and the drug is taken out, and it’s sold to folks who choose to use that drug," said Ciccarone.

He said he is hearing of parents trying to find Narcan for their young children ahead of the holiday and school districts putting out warnings to parents, but he wants families to know children are not being targeted by this drug.

Instead, teens and adults who are seeking pills are the ones who need to be talked to. They need to know that any pill they buy off of the street could be laced with dangerous or even deadly amounts of fentanyl.