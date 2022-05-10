Drugs, including 15 pounds of fentanyl, and $139K in cash seized from car at Oakland's McClymonds H.S.

article

15 pounds of fentanyl were seized from a car at Oakland's McClymonds High School by the Alameda County Narcotics Task Force, officials say.

A photo was posted to Alameda County Sheriff's Office Twitter page Tuesday evening of the drugs, including the powerful opioid, 1 kilogram of heroin and $139,000 in cash that was confiscated from an alleged drug dealer's car in the school's parking lot.

Officials said in their post that four suspects are in custody as a result. None of them are students. They apparently chose the school as a meeting spot.

Coincidentally, the bust happened on the first ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day as recognized by agencies such as U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and their San Francisco counterpart.

According to the Department Of Justice, fentanyl sells for about $30 per gram.



Bay City News contributed to this report.