Dublin Unified teachers picket over pay

Teachers in Dublin picketed outside some schools on Tuesday morning to let families know about a stall in their contract negotiations with the district.

Dublin Unifed School District has about 12,000 students from transitional kindergarten to 12th grade.

And its teachers were out with signs and leaflets letting students and their families know that the 1,000-member teachers union is at an impasse in its contract negotiations.

Teachers say since the district is getting more money, they should get a little more, too.

"This is problematic because the district this year received an increase in funding from the state, of 8.22 percent," said 7th-grade teacher Monica Lewis. "If we want our teachers to show up to be the best every day, we need to be able to purchase the same goods and services we were able to purchase last year. A 2 percent does not allow us to do that."

In a statement, the district responded that since the 2018-2019 school year, Dublin Unified has increased salaries by more than 19% and " dramatically increased" contributions to cover employee medical costs.

The district adds that Dublin teachers are some of the highest paid in Alameda County.

Parent Cassandra Harris said that considering inflation and the cost of living, she feels teachers deserve more.

This month, members voted to authorize a strike, which doesn't necessarily mean teachers will go on strike, but it is one step in the process to get to that point.

In their latest offer, the district offered educators 2 percent raise, and a promise to cover 80 percent of teachers' healthcare costs.

Teachers say this district, which is one of the few in the Bay Area that is growing in size, not shrinking - has the money to pay them more.

And that the district spends too much money on administrative costs.

In November, the union and the district declared an impasse, which means they were stuck in their negotiations.

Now, a mediator from the state has been brought in to help both sides reach an agreement. They are scheduled to meet again on Monday.



