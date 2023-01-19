DUI suspect crashes into San Francisco police car

A DUI suspect was arrested Thursday morning suspicion of crashing into a San Francisco police car.

Officer Robert Rueca said that officers tried to pull over a suspected drunk driver just before midnight.

They say he rammed a marked police car in his SUV and tried to flee.

Police chased him into the Twin Peaks area, where he drove off the road and onto an unoccupied car on Gardendale Drive.

He was arrested and the SUV he was driving turned out to be stolen, police said.

He was the only one to have suffered any injury.