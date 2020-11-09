DUI suspected after man collides with parked plane at small San Jose airport

article

A suspected DUI driver crashed through fences and damaged a few planes and a hangar at a small airport in San Jose on Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Hung Nguyen, 54, was heading east on Cunningham Avenue in a midsize SUV around 4:45 p.m. when he drove through two fences and across two runways before colliding with a parked airplane at Reid-Hillview Airport, according to Deputy Russell Davis.

The collision sparked a domino effect that damaged two additional planes and tore down a wall of a hangar.

“I’m not a structural engineer, but it’s not safe to walk in the hangar at this point,” said Deputy Russell Davis, adding there is no estimation for damage at the small airport that mostly handles private aircraft.

The driver was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, including an unspecified one to his head. Police suspect Nguyen was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He will be booked into county jail after he’s released from the hospital, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with related information to contact the sheriff’s office at 408-808-4500.