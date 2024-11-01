Expand / Collapse search

Dutch Bros introduces festive holiday drink menu

By
Published  November 1, 2024 1:50pm PDT
Food and Drink
KTVU FOX 2
article

A barista pours a shot of espresso while preparing a drink at a Dutch Bros. Coffee location in Beaverton, Oregon, U.S., on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Dutch Bros. The privately-held chain has recently filed confidentially for an initial public offering.

Expand

OAKLAND, Calif. - Dutch Bros has launched its festive holiday drinks at all its locations to spread warmth and cheer this season.

The coffee company, on Friday, announced its holiday trio—Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Candy Cane Mocha, and Winter Shimmer Rebel—are now available at its 950 locations.

Featured

Bay Area company featured on Oprah's favorite things list
article

Bay Area company featured on Oprah's favorite things list

 

The drinks come in one of six holiday cup designs, with options available for children and dogs.

"This year’s trio captures the cozy and enchanting spirit of the season," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "Dutch Bros is all about getting creative and innovative."

Dutch Bros operates several locations in the Bay Area, including in Concord, Vallejo, and Santa Rosa.