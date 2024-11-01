Dutch Bros introduces festive holiday drink menu

article

Dutch Bros has launched its festive holiday drinks at all its locations to spread warmth and cheer this season.

The coffee company, on Friday, announced its holiday trio—Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Candy Cane Mocha, and Winter Shimmer Rebel—are now available at its 950 locations.

Featured article

The drinks come in one of six holiday cup designs, with options available for children and dogs.

"This year’s trio captures the cozy and enchanting spirit of the season," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "Dutch Bros is all about getting creative and innovative."

Dutch Bros operates several locations in the Bay Area, including in Concord, Vallejo, and Santa Rosa.