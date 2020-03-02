Early voter turnout low in Santa Clara County, expected to pick up Super Tuesday

The shake-up in the Democratic field these past few days may help explain why some voters are waiting until Super Tuesday to cast their ballot.

As in the case in many counties, the Santa Clara County Registrar’s Office said early voting turnout has been low, 20 percent, but they're expecting it to be busier Tuesday given California's stake in picking the Democratic presidential nominee.

Ahead of Super Tuesday, election workers at the Santa Clara County Registrar’s Office had their systems in place as they meticulously collected and counted ballots cast.

“Just in the last 30 minutes we've had over 1,000 people vote,” said Evelyn Mendez from the Santa Clara County Registrar’s Office.

The Registrar’s Office said the county is expecting 40 to 50 percent voter turnout, roughly the same as the 2016 presidential primary. For those who voted for a Democratic candidate who's dropped out, once you cast your ballot you can't take it back.

“There’s no way for us to track it,” said Mendez. “We’ve been opening ballots the last two weeks opening and separating the ballots so there's no way to find that one ballot that was open two weeks ago.”

However, voters can get a new ballot if they haven't turned it in. Voter Delores Sandoval marked Tom Steyer on her original ballot- but held on to it and is now voting for Joe Biden.

“I had to give them back by ballot and they exchanged it for another one,” said Sandoval.

“I think it's exciting to be in California in 2020 because it is a completely different context than in past years,” said San Jose State Political Science Professor Melinda Jackson.

Jackson said California could have record turnout since the primary was moved from June up to Super Tuesday. California Democrats have a big impact, more so than in past primaries with many people paying close attention to who votes.

“We have seen young voter turnout increasing from 2016 to 2018,” said Jackson. “Whether that continues is an interesting question and Bernie Sanders in particular has a special connection with the younger generation.”

Voters we spoke to had support across the board. Forrest Haws just voted for Elizabeth Warren.

“If she doesn't get the support now she will drop out,” said Haws. “You have to throw your support with who you believe in.”

Jack Aiello turned in ballots for his in-laws but he himself is waiting until Election Day making sure his vote isn't wasted.

“In order for us to develop any momentum to make change, you need to have people voting,” said Aiello. “If you don't have enough people voting, the people who vote decide.”

It’s not too late to register to vote. Voters can do that on Super Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. with the first results coming in shortly thereafter.

