Video shows 72-year-old’s arrest in Brentwood a week before her death

The Brief Brentwood police released body and in-car camera footage of officers arresting 72-year-old Yolanda Ramirez during a September family dispute; she died a week later. Video shows Ramirez resisting getting into a patrol car; police say there was no sign of impact, while the family’s attorney says her head struck the door. An independent autopsy ruled her death a homicide due to blunt-force trauma and asphyxiation, but the county coroner determined she died of natural causes.



Brentwood police on Friday released body camera footage and audio of the arrest of a 72-year-old woman a week before she died at a hospital.

The footage and audio are from the September arrest of Yolanda Ramirez.

How she died remains in dispute.

Woman did not cooperate with police

What we know:

The footage shows Ramirez attempting to leave the scene and refusing to provide her date of birth to two officers, Danielle Tjhia and Aaron Peachman. Peachman is the president of the police union.

The officers had been called to investigate what turned out to be a family dispute.

"I am about to arrest you," Peachman warns in the video.

"Stop!" Ramirez responds.

"Get up. Get in the car. Otherwise, I’m going to lift you up and put you in the car, and I don’t want to do that," Peachman says.

Officers take Ramirez to a patrol cruiser, where she again refuses to get in.

Related article

"You need to get in the car now. Get up and get in the car. I’m going to start lifting you up in the arm and you need to get up," Peachman said.

The two officers then place Ramirez in the police car.

In-car camera footage shows Ramirez using her left leg to push against the door. Police have said there is no sign of impact as the opposite door is shut.

Footage shows Ramirez sitting upright in the back seat. Later, she appears to suffer a medical emergency.

Officers ask if she can get out of the car, but she does not respond.

Paramedics arrive and take her to a hospital, where she dies a week later.

The family’s attorney, Melisa Nold, said the footage shows Ramirez’s head striking the left-side door when the officer on the opposite side closes the door near her feet. Nold said that account matches what witnesses reported.

Conflicting autopsies

What they're saying:

An independent autopsy concluded Ramirez died as a result of homicide caused by blunt-force trauma and asphyxiation. However, the official Contra Costa County coroner’s report determined she died of natural causes.

The family’s federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Brentwood is pending. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating the incident.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan