Rattled San Ramon residents attend town hall over quakes

Residents pack town hall over recent swarms of quakes in San Ramon Expert tells crowd surge doesn't predict when the "Big One" will occur Preparation is key, first responders say



Hundreds of San Ramon residents attended a town hall Friday to talk about recent swarms of earthquakes that have rattled the region.

They heard from first responders and a seismologist who admitted there's no such thing as forecasting quakes.

Not possible to predict quake activity

What they're saying:

"So we can't tell you that there's going to be another big earthquake - and we also can't tell you that there's not going to be another big earthquake," Dr. Angie Lux of the Berkeley Seismology Lab said. "We do know that this has been a very energetic swarm."

Chief Jonas Aguiar of the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District said, "She doesn't have the ability to predict earthquakes, neither do we. But we don't try to predict earthquakes. As you said, we try to be prepared for when that incident will take place."

First responders say preparation is key

What they're saying:

San Ramon Mayor Mark Armstrong, a former FEMA official said, "That's why I wanted to emphasize about being informed, about having making a plan, and getting a kit and doing the things that individuals can do to be ready for a big earthquake."

Don Parker, a former Oakland assistant fire chief and PIO and Vallejo fire chief who's now a director with San Ramon fire district said there are ways to prepare for quakes.

"Make sure you have contact people to talk to outside the area because you recall, you lose power. Everyone's trying to call in, everyone's trying to call out," Parker said.

San Ramon resident Mark Lucas said he learned something new.

"I grew up thinking I should go under a door frame - no. Go under a desk, go under a cabinet," he said.

Other residents say they were reassured by what they heard at the town hall.

"I know that they can't be predicted, and deep down I hope the big one isn't coming, but it did make me feel better to know that I eed to do things to prepare myself," said resident Molly Abreu.

Lux, the UC Berkeley seismologist, says one thing is for certain.

"Be prepared for that next big earthquake," she said. "We don't know which fault it's going to be on, but we do know that we can expect a big earthquake."

