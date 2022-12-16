East Bay family pushes for justice 3 years after 20-year-old's slaying

It has been three years since John Creech Jr. was shot and killed in Hayward. The 20-year-old known as JJ was walking to his father's house on December 7, 2019 just before 5 p.m. when he was murdered near Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street.

"He was just walking through here, it was his sister’s 8th birthday, and she will never celebrate again," said Angel Santos, Creech's mom.

There have been no arrests in the case, and Santos continues to push for justice. She has been trying to spread the word on Facebook, making dozens of TikToks, and trying to keep Creech's name in the public eye by hanging signs all over the East Bay and even in other states.

"He was 20 years old, they robbed him of living. Whoever did this to my son will be held accountable for what they did and somebody knows out there," said Santos.

She said she hopes that the person or people who murdered her son see the signs and know how much he was loved.

Every day, family and friends still come to a memorial to mourn his death and hope for closure. On the anniversary last week, they added Christmas decorations including a tree and presents.

"I do have faith that justice will be served, and I’m not going to stop until it’s served," said Santos.

A representative with the Hayward Police Department said they are in constant communication with Santos and Creech's murder is still an active investigation. They are pursuing every lead and working every possible angle, they say.

"They’re working on it, it’s not a cold case so that’s good," said Santos.

Santos said she doesn't have many details about what happened on the day Creech was killed. She doesn't know whether the person who shot him was in a car or even knew her son. But she said she will keep pushing until she has answers.