Livermore gun store targeted by thieves for 3rd time in 2 years

The owners of East Bay Firearms in Livermore said they've been targeted by criminals three times in the past two years, including a burglary that took place over the weekend.

KTVU obtained surveillance videos which showed a white car followed by a red car pulling up outside the gun store on Oct. 25 shortly before 4 a.m.

The suspects rammed the red car into the front glass doors to get inside the store.



Co-owner Damon Butts said three masked men in hoodies stole 28 handguns and four long guns, estimated to total $40,000.

"We're tired," he said. "It's been a long week. We personally feel terrible. These guns can be used in crimes. That's not our purpose for being in business."

The family-owned business has been targeted by criminals before.

Butts said just last year, a man came into the store, stole a gun, and was arrested by police a few hours later, but that the suspect served only a 120-day work release.

"I'm frustrated with our justice system, the way these criminals keep getting out," Butt said. "They will steal and commit crimes, and they're back out on the streets 3 months later with a slap on the wrist."

There was also another incident almost exactly two years ago in October 2023.

A man who attempted to rob the gun store was shot and killed by one of the store's owners.

The shooting was deemed to be in self-defense.

There were customers inside the business at the time.

"The most important thing that happened two years ago is that I went home that night and all my customers went home that night," said Butts.

He said this time, the thieves came well-prepared, that they chose a car that fits between the bollards that are in front of his store.

"We're in continuous improvement of levels of security," Butt said. "Going to invest tens of thousands of more dollars in security to make sure this doesn't happen again."

The owners have no plans to relocate.

"It's a terrible situation," he said. "But all we can do is learn. But we're going to continue to be here for the community and our customers. Make sure they can protect themselves over situations just like this."

He said the two cars used in the burglary were stolen.

Both Livermore police and ATF are investigating this case.

Police said they're actively investigating this burglary but declined to release details, saying that they don't want to compromise the investigation.

So far, no one has been arrested.

The owners are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

