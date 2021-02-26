East Bay firefighter helps deliver his own baby on the road

A trained Contra Costa County firefighter was really put to the test when he had to deliver his own baby daughter.

On Wednesday, firefighter Karl Taugher and his pregnant wife were rushing to the hospital when they realized the baby wasn't waiting and, they were forced to pull over and deliver their baby daughter.

Taugher quickly called for backup. Medics arrived and drove the family to the hospital.

Both the baby girl and the mother are doing fine.

