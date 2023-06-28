East Bay jazz musician holds out hope for return of stolen saxophone

A local jazz musician is seeking the return of his stolen vintage saxophone in,

Ben Ball recounted that he and his band had returned from a gig around 4 a.m. on Father's Day. While unloading his car in Oakland at 41st and Telegraph Avenue, two people, believed to be teens, rode up on bicycles and grabbed the instrument before leaving.

Ball purchased the rare alto saxophone 30 years ago in Boston. The instrument is a silver-plated Selmer Balanced Action saxophone made in France and worth around $7,500.

Addressing the thieves, Ball expressed a heartfelt plea, "I wish you would return the horn, no questions asked. It's very sentimental to me, and it's my livelihood, it's what I do for work. It's like a painter can't paint without a paintbrush, that was like my paintbrush."

For the time being, Ball is using a borrowed instrument but remains hopeful that his saxophone will be recovered and returned to him.

In addition, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to assist him in purchasing a replacement horn.