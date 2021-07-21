East Bay mother pleads for witnesses to come forward as son's murder remains unsolved

An East Bay mother has grown frustrated as her son's killing remains unsolved.

The body of 20-year-old Tyler Dixon of San Pablo was found over the Fourth of July weekend in a tent at the Bidwell Canyon Marina Campground in Oroville. He had gone on a camping trip with his girlfriend and her family when he was found unresponsive. Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Butte County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call reporting possible gunfire at the campground where Dixon had been staying. Investigators have not determined how the young man was killed, but have ruled his death a homicide.

Dixon's mother, Jade Nelson, said it's hard not knowing what happened to her son.

"Distraught and frustrated to the core right now," Nelson told KTVU.

Nelson said she's desperately searching for answers in her son's case.

"It could be the smallest bit of information that leads to my son's killer," his mother said. "He didn't deserve this. He was an exceptional athlete. He played basketball, football, baseball all his life. That's all he cared about. He did not deserve to die this way. He didn't even get a chance at life."

Advertisement

Last week, investigators raided a home in Berkeley in connection with Dixon's death, but the person of they were looking for was not there. Authorities have not released any further information.