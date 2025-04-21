East Bay Regional Park District asks for public's help with planning documents

The Brief The East Bay Regional Park District is asking the public to participate in a survey that will be used to create its new District Plan. The document will guide the organization's future planning and operations. The digital survey is open until July 31.



The East Bay Regional Park District is asking the public's help in developing its next District Plan. The organization today published a survey, the responses of which will be used to guide its future.

The new District Plan is a long-term roadmap meant to guide the Park District's decisions in the years to come, by outlining broad goals and prioritizing actions to help improve open space in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties. Residents interested in contributing to the plan can do so on the Park District's website.

The survey will be open to the public through July 31. Printed versions will be available at EBRPD Visitor Centers starting Friday, April 25.

The survey consists of 10 questions, several of which are multiple choice and all of which are voluntary — respondents can choose not to answer certain prompts if they wish. Questions include:

What is your vision for the future of regional parks in the East Bay?

What do you want and need to make your experience in the parks even better?

How could our parks welcome visitors that represent the full range of the growing and diverse communities nearby?

"Public input is absolutely essential as we shape the future of our park system," Sabrina Landreth, the organization's general manager said in a press release. "The next District Plan will reflect the values, priorities, and aspirations of the communities we serve, and we want everyone to have a voice in that process."

The document will not list specific projects but will serve as a framework to guide future decisions about which projects to prioritize. The new document will build on past planning efforts and incorporate ongoing and projected shifts in the climate, economy and demographics of the East Bay. For example, projected sea level rise due to climate change will impact 55 miles of shoreline for which the district is responsible. California's increasing need for wildfire mitigation and prevention will also be factored into the document.

The plan will be based on extensive research of existing conditions, analysis of future trends and input from the community.

Development of the plan will include three rounds of opportunities for public engagement, of which the survey is the first. Further rounds will be announced later in the year. The planning process is scheduled to continue through 2026.

The East Bay Regional Park District comprises 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails. The district receives an estimated 30 million visits annually.