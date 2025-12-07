East Bay Rep. Mark DeSaulnier hosts town hall on transportation, education

The Brief Congressman Mark DeSaulnier fielded questions on transportation and education funding during a packed San Ramon town hall. Residents raised concerns about 680 corridor congestion, transit connectivity, and the future of federal education funding.



Congressman Mark DeSaulnier drew a packed crowd in San Ramon on Saturday for a town hall focused on transportation challenges, education funding and the region’s growing infrastructure needs.

DeSaulnier, a senior member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Committee on Education and the Workforce, outlined his priorities as he took questions from residents across the East Bay.

"They want to be able to get to work and get home to get to their kids, they want their kids to have a good education and be safe," DeSaulnier said. "It's not that complicated in one way, but we have a very dynamic area with demands around employment, and childcare so we're trying to address those."

What they're saying:

Many constituents sought updates on long-running efforts to reduce congestion, improve safety, and cut air pollution along the Interstate 680 corridor through Contra Costa County.

"It’s nice to see in terms of transportation and a lot of the infrastructure money that has been provided, and that we're still actually getting from this current administration," said San Ramon resident Pamela Brigham. "There's been some challenges with funding."

Other attendees pressed for expanded transit options and alternative routes between East Bay communities.

"If we can have better connectivity from here to Walnut Creek it’s much easier for people. We don’t have to go all the way to 680," said San Ramon resident Chirag Kathrani.

What's next:

DeSaulnier said securing additional resources for special education remains one of his top priorities, especially after President Trump called for dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.

"We have increased needs around special education, more autism rates, some of the issues around exposure to the digital economy," DeSaulnier said. "So in the Bay Area that’s important, I put a lot of work into this."

San Ramon Vice Mayor Marisol Rubio echoed those concerns.

"I myself being a parent of a child with lifelong disabilities fully can understand the challenges they’re in," Rubio said. "And I couldn't agree more that we need to make continued investment."

DeSaulnier also noted that although the government shutdown has ended, Congress still must pass additional spending bills in January 2026.

The congressman will wrap up the year with a final virtual town hall on Monday, December 15 at 6 pm.