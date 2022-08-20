East Bay rowers race to boycott Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

The East Bay Rowing Club held a special race in the Oakland Estuary Saturday as part of its boycott of the upcoming USA championship in Florida.

The club hosted their inaugural ‘Boats without Barriers’ to boycott Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law. The club said they won't participate in the national race as long as the law remains in effect.

"As long as the state’s "Don’t Say Gay" law remains in effect, is at odds with the EBRC mission–to make the sport of rowing accessible and welcoming to anyone who is interested, regardless of identity," the rowing club said in a statement.

The inaugural regatta took place at 8 a.m. on the historic racecourse in the Oakland Estuary. The event had 331 participants representing rowing clubs across the country, including DC Strokes, the nation’s oldest rowing club for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer people and their allies.

"Having grown over the years into a thriving, community-oriented rowing program here in Oakland, EBRC champions diversity," says Caroline Cahill, EBRC program director. "This homegrown regatta is EBRC’s response to USRowing holding Masters Nationals in Florida – a state where not ALL are welcome - and a way for us to celebrate being out in the Bay."

EBRC said they are committed to including people of color in their rowing programs, staff and leadership. They said their ultimate goal is a club where everyone belongs and pulls together to support the best within each other.