East Bay teachers coalition holds rallies for better wages, benefits

A coalition of hundreds of teachers from around the East Bay picketed Wednesday, calling for a raise, smaller class sizes and more benefits.

Teachers in a number of districts have already authorized strikes as they work to negotiate their contracts.

The East Bay Coalition for Student Success coordinated multiple rallies and dozens of people turned out to support the Orinda Education Association on Camino Pablo. Orinda teachers say they were offered a 3% raise, but they want 8%.

"So, we have chapters everywhere standing in the streets letting them know our students are our priority. We want the best teachers for our students," said Charles Shannon, Orinda Educators Assoc. President.

Teachers from the Dublin Unified School District and Pleasanton Unified School District rallied here at the Dublin Sports Grounds.

"It’s not about hoarding money in reserves or increasing management salaries. The teachers are the ones who matter in education," said Monica Lewis, Dublin Teachers Association.

The Coalition is comprised of 21 local chapters of the California Teachers Association including Antioch, Pittsburg, and Richmond. Dublin educator Monica Lewis says they’re fighting to put student needs first by having qualified teaching staff that’s fairly compensated.

"If we have fair contracts, the really big thing is getting effective teachers into the classroom. The funding is really important to make sure we have contracts that will retain and recruit the best teachers for our students," said Lewis.

The Coalition says it decided to rally as a last-ditch effort before some local chapters of CTA call for a strike across the East Bay. Allison Malone is also a member of the Dublin Teachers Association.

"They’re essentially making no movement on what they’re willing to offer. We know that Dublin students deserve the best and that is salaries that keep up with the increased cost of living expenses," said Malone.

We reached out to Pleasanton Unified School District which declined to comment. Dublin Unified School District says it hopes to reach an equitable agreement with competitive compensation for certificated employees, while also maintaining fiscal health for the district.

"We’re one of the only districts that doesn’t offer fully funded health care. They’re also not honoring years of service credit for teachers who have been in the district for a number of years. We’re asking for teaching and learning conditions that prioritize the best for our students," said Malone.

The Association of Pleasanton Teachers says they have a fact-finding hearing on Monday, February 26. The Dublin Teachers Association has not scheduled a hearing date yet.