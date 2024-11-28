East Bay woman who lost her son cooks for hundreds this Thanksgiving

An East Bay grandmother is spending her Thanksgiving holiday serving hundreds of people across the East Bay.

Thanksgiving is a day filled with tradition. For one Alameda woman, her tradition for the past 20 years has included feeding strangers

Lidia Castillo Ralda has been cooking up Thanksgiving turkeys to share with their neighbors who don’t have a warm meal on the holiday for two decades.

"In 1987 I came to this country, and I had a very hard time. I needed money because my mom passed away and nobody helped me. I decided one day when I have the opportunity, I want to help others," Ralda told KTVU.

It’s a family affair. Both of Ralda's granddaughters roll up their sleeves for Turkey Day too.

"I really like this Thanksgiving...I love this holiday, I love how my grandma does this stuff for the people in need," 12-year-old Yatziri Rivas-Chavez told KTVU.

They cooked sixteen turkeys this year, two more than in 2023. The ladies took over the kitchen at their church, Los Pentecostales de Oakland.

There’s only been one year she couldn’t make it happen.

"My younger son passed away in 2020; he always he helped me. I remember his smile and his hugs. And he say thank you for you do this," Ralda said.

Community members told Ralda that they missed her Thanksgiving meal in 2020, and she committed to coming back stronger than ever in 2021.

Now, her son’s memory lives on with his two daughters, who now work side by side with Ralda to keep her tradition alive.

"I started when I was around six or seven, I would help my grandma in the kitchen, she would be using this big spoon to mix the vegetables," Yatziri told KTVU.



"We start with just two turkeys when my two kids were little, but now I have my grandaughters' big help," Ralda said. Her youngest granddaughter, Jezelia, plays a very important role.

"Cut the carrots!" Jezelia said.

Ralda says she hopes these meals help those in need feel less alone this holiday season.

"It’s very bad when you don’t have help and when you don’t have food and don’t have a house you feel lonely," Ralda said.

One person who got a taste of the family's food says it’s a tough time for anyone to feed a family. He gave Ralda's meal a stellar review:

"It's a 10," he said.