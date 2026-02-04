East Palo Alto, hotbed of NFL talent, gets new turf field thanks to Bay Area Host Committee initiative

East Palo Alto seems to have a pipeline to the NFL. And now, hot prospects may have an even better shot of making it big...thanks to a brand-new turf field. The project was unveiled Wednesday as part of the Bay Area Host Committee's Sports for All Initiative.

NFL incubator?

What we know:

East Palo Alto, which spans two and a half square miles and has a population of 30,000, has approximately eight current NFL players.

"I mean I think we have the highest per capita in the NFL right now," says Mekhi Blackmon of the Indianapolis Colts.

"I think it's amazing to see a city this small produce this much talent. It's crazy," says Rejzohn Wright of the New Orleans Saints.

So how are they doing it? Players say it's continuity of coaching, great community support and those who have come before, showing you how it's done.

"Just seeing someone we're close to be able to do it, kinda just makes it seem obtainable," says Nahshon Wright of the Chicago Bears.

Prospect Jurrion Dickey says having these kinds of mentors is invaluable.

"A lot of them bring up the young generation to make sure they go on the right path," he says.

Now, that path may be a little smoother, literally. The field at Los Robles Ronald McNair Academy used to be full of potholes. Now, it features brand-new turf thanks to the Bay Area Host Committee and their Sports for All Initiative.

Investing in the future

"It's just an investment in the community. It's an investment in our youths' future," says East Palo Alto Mayor Webster Lincoln.

Local leaders say the hard work and team work learned here will benefit all kids, not just top prospects.

"It's building confidence. It's building perseverance. It's building leadership skills," says Gina Sudaria, Superintendent of the Ravenswood City School District.

"That's what we think is really important in bringing a place to play is that you learn so many other skills besides just the athletic ones. And if we happen to build a couple more NFL athletes, so be it. That's great," says Zaileen Janmohamed, president and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee.

Mekhi Blackmon of the Colts wishes this field had been here when he was training, it might have spared him a knee injury in those potholes. Still, he's glad it's here now.

"I love the way I came up. And I love to see the youth now reaping the benefits. It's amazing to see," says Blackmon.

City leaders say this project was in the works for six years. But it was the Super Bowl that brought in the financial support to make it happen. It is now open for school kids and the public in East Palo Alto.

