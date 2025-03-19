article

The Brief Tamika Dawson, 39, faces up to 12 years in prison for abusing her toddler child. The East Palo Alto woman had claimed her 18-month-old son had fallen off a bed and was badly injured as a result. Though, experts found the child had been abused and sustained head and abdomonial trauma. Dawson was convicted of felony child abuse and great bodily injury on a child under the age of 5.



An East Palo Alto mother faces more than a decade in prison after being convicted of abusing her 18-month-old child.

Head and abdominal injuries

What we know:

In San Mateo County Superior Court on Tuesday, a jury found 39-year-old Tamika Dawson guilty of felony child abuse and inflicting great bodily injury on a child under five years old.

Prosecutors said that on Jan. 5, 2019, Dawson brought her son to the emergency room at Stanford Hospital with multiple injuries, including head trauma, swelling to the back of his neck and cervical spine, a lacerated liver, and retinal hemorrhages in both eyes.

Featured article

The child required emergency surgery and sustained long-term neurological damage, prosecutors said.

Mom claimed son fell off bed

Dig deeper:

Dawson claimed the child was injured after falling off a bed. However, experts concluded the injuries were caused by "abusive head trauma and blunt abdominal trauma."

Dawson had been out of custody on supervised release, but after the guilty verdict was handed down, she was taken into custody.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16 and faces up to 12 years in prison.