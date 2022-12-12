Eataly's panettone French toast recipe
Ingredients
¼ cup milk
1 egg
1 dash ground cinnamon
1 (1 inch) slice panettone
1 tablespoon butter
STEP 1
Whisk milk, egg, and cinnamon together in a shallow bowl. Dip panettone slice in the milk mixture; turn to ensure both sides are coated and most of the liquid has been absorbed.
STEP 2
Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Cook panettone in the hot butter until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side.
STEP 3
Serve with fresh berries & maple syrup.