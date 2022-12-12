Eataly's panettone French toast recipe

Ingredients

¼ cup milk

1 egg

1 dash ground cinnamon

1 (1 inch) slice panettone

1 tablespoon butter



STEP 1

Whisk milk, egg, and cinnamon together in a shallow bowl. Dip panettone slice in the milk mixture; turn to ensure both sides are coated and most of the liquid has been absorbed.



STEP 2

Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Cook panettone in the hot butter until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side.

STEP 3

Serve with fresh berries & maple syrup.