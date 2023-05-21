EBMUD hosts 100th anniversary celebration for the community

Over 2,500 people turned out to learn more about how East Bay Mud keeps water flowing to two counties in the Bay Area and to celebrate decades of providing fresh water locally.

In addition to a roundtable discussion, including partners with East Bay Mud who support "Water Lifeline" - a service that helps pay water bills for those in need - there was dancing and cheerleading, as well as music and food trucks and a lot of family fun.

Over 30 local vendors came out to support and celebrate, but Andrea Pook from East Bay Mud tells us there’s still more excitement to come!

"We have a time capsule…that will be buried tomorrow at the site of our regional headquarters in Oakland," said Pook.

Celebrating 100 years of East Bay Mud’s dedication and water service to the Bay Area and imagining the need for water in the next 100 years to come.



