EBMUD customers will likely see higher water bills starting in July

The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) board on Tuesday voted to increase rates for customers by 4% starting in July.

Hundreds of thousands of customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties will see slightly higher water bills in the coming month after EBMUD board members approved a two-year, $2.25 billion budget. The revenue generated will go toward critical improvements to the water and wastewater systems.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the rate hikes of 4% percent starting July 1, 2021, and an additional 4% in 2022.

EBMUD said the increase is not due to the drought affecting most of the region.

"We have carefully threaded the needle to meet the challenges facing our customers and our needs to invest in our critical infrastructure," said Board President Doug Linney. "Today, we adopted water rates that are lower than previously projected and wastewater rates that were on target, while advancing upgrades to respond to aging infrastructure and climate change."

The effect on individual bills depends on water use. An average household using 200 gallons daily will see a $2.53 increase per month starting July 2021, and an additional increase of $2.66 per month the following year. A low water user (100 gallons daily) would see a $1.79 increase per month for the first year and an additional $1.88 per month starting July 2022. The bill for a high water user (600 gallons daily) will go up $6.85 per month the first year and an additional $7.14 starting July 2022.