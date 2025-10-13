Ebony Alert: Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old Marin girl

article

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month from Marin County.

Ebony Alert issued

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol issued an Ebony Alert on Monday for Elizabeth Doleman, who was last seen around 6:50 a.m. on Sept. 19 near Phillips Drive and Drake Avenue, according to the CHP.

Officials said they were notified Monday of her disappearance and activated the alert on behalf of the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Description

What you can do:

Elizabeth is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black tank top, blue jeans and black Ugg boots.