El Cerrito police investigate man found dead in library

Another death investigation is underway in the East Bay, according to police.

On Monday around 2:22 p.m., El Cerrito police responded to a call at the public library, and when they arrived, found a man who was already dead.

Authorities said the man appeared to be homeless, and had "traumatic injury."

They are treating his death as a possible homicide.

