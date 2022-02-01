Expand / Collapse search

El Cerrito police investigate man found dead in library

By KTVU staff
Published 
El Cerrito
El Cerrito police said a man who suffered severe trauma was found dead in the public library on Monday.

EL CERRITO, Calif. - Another death investigation is underway in the East Bay, according to police.

On Monday around 2:22 p.m., El Cerrito police responded to a call at the public library, and when they arrived, found a man who was already dead. 

Authorities said the man appeared to be homeless, and had "traumatic injury."

They are treating his death as a possible homicide.

