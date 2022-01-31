Body found outside Antioch high school; bomb squad called in

article

Antioch police officers and bomb squad experts surrounded the area around Live Oak High School on Monday morning where a man in his 50s was found dead.

Aerial photographs showed several police cars and officers standing in the street in the 1700 block of F Street.

The Walnut Creek bomb squad and the ATF were also on scene as wires were sticking out of the man's body, or seen near his body.

As a result, classes were canceled at the high school.

And police asked all residents in the area of F Street between 11th Street and 17th Street to go inside and lock all windows and doors unless they received further official instructions that all is clear.

No more details were immediately given.

The police activity follows the arrest of a 34-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend and his 15-year-old son, authorities said. The bodies were found Saturday night at an apartment in Antioch, after a neighbor requested a welfare check, police said in a statement.

"Both victims were suffered from obvious trauma and this incident was determined to be a homicide," the statement said.

Police later arrested the man at a train station in Redwood City, He was not immediately identified.

Officials said the suspect was in a relationship with the woman and the teen was the suspect’s biological son.

An agent puts up crime scene tape near Live Oak High School where a man's body was found. Jan. 31, 2022

