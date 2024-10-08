El Cerrito shooting leaves 1 wounded
EL CERRITO, Calif. - Authorities in El Cerrito are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one person injured.
According to a Nixle alert from the police department, the incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Elm Street.
Officers arriving at the scene found an injured person. They also detained the suspected shooter.
The injured person was taken by helicopter to a trauma center. Their condition was not immediately known.
Police have not provided details about what preceded the shooting.