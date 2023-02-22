Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
8
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

El Cerrito woman arrested, suspected as serial armed robber

By KTVU staff
Published 
Richmond
KTVU FOX 2
article

Richmond Police Department arrest alleged serial armed robber from El Cerrito. 

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Police Department announced the arrest of a woman from El Cerrito, suspected in a string of armed robberies. 

In a post on social media, police said the 32-year-old, was taken into custody with assistance from El Cerrito detectives and the police department's SWAT team. Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at her residence. 

Police said their search turned up a firearm, an illegal assault rifle, and numerous other items of evidence. Officials said she was taken into custody without incident. 

Officials did not identify the suspect, but did say she is accused of committing seven armed robberies throughout the area; four of which were in El Cerrito and three in Richmond

She faces armed robbery and several felony weapons violations. 

SEE ALSO: Car crashes into Richmond home as driver, bystander get caught in gunbattle crossfire

Richmond Police Department arrest alleged serial armed robber from El Cerrito. 

Richmond Police Department arrest alleged serial armed robber from El Cerrito. 