El Cerrito woman arrested, suspected as serial armed robber

article

Richmond Police Department announced the arrest of a woman from El Cerrito, suspected in a string of armed robberies.

In a post on social media, police said the 32-year-old, was taken into custody with assistance from El Cerrito detectives and the police department's SWAT team. Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at her residence.

Police said their search turned up a firearm, an illegal assault rifle, and numerous other items of evidence. Officials said she was taken into custody without incident.

Officials did not identify the suspect, but did say she is accused of committing seven armed robberies throughout the area; four of which were in El Cerrito and three in Richmond.

She faces armed robbery and several felony weapons violations.

SEE ALSO: Car crashes into Richmond home as driver, bystander get caught in gunbattle crossfire

Richmond Police Department arrest alleged serial armed robber from El Cerrito.