Elder abuse suspect arrested in San Mateo County

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after he threatened his elderly parents and damaged their home.

The sheriff's office says 49-year-old Ramon Ramirez-Perez was yelling and breaking the glass out of the windows at his parent's house last night in unincorporated Half Moon Bay.

The sheriff's office says he was eventually taken into custody after deputies found him inside the home with a makeshift weapon.

Ramirez-Perez was taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation and once cleared, is set to be booked on multiple charges including elder abuse and possession of methamphetamine.