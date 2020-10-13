Elderly Burlingame woman who suffers dementia goes missing

article

Burlingame police are asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk woman who has gone missing.

72-year-old Iris Gaton was last seen at her care facility on Tuesday evening October 6. She is 4'11", 110 pounds, speaks English and suffers dementia.

She was possibly wearing jeans, an oversized sweater, and a hat. Officials say she took her guitar with her and a large bag.

Gaton previously resided in San Francisco on Laguna Street and would frequent Union Street where she would play her guitar.

If you have information on her whereabouts contact Burlingame P.D. at 650 777-4100 or contact your local police department.