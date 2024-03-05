The California primary on March 5 included races for local offices around the Bay Area.

There were contests for mayors, city councils, county supervisors and ballot propositions in the nine Bay Area counties.

Some of the most notable local races was the contest for San Jose mayor, where incumbent Matt Mahan is up for re-election after serving a two-year term. That's because the city adjusted its election calendar to have the mayor's race take place in the same year as presidential elections.

In San Francisco, voters were asked to decide on several ballot propositions. Prop B would impose a tax to generate funding to hire police officers. Proposition E was designed to expand police powers, such as allowing for more use of surveillance and police pursuit of suspects in vehicles. Prop F would allow the city to require people seeking cash assistance to undergo drug screening.

See below for primary results from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Bay Area primary election results