Electric leaf blowers are coming to San Francisco

In an effort to reduce the city's carbon foot print, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department on Friday said it's phasing out gas powered leaf blowers and replacing them with electric battery powered models.

Starting next month, Rec and Park will stop purchasing gas powered backpack blowers with two-stroke engines and begin replacing them over the next 18 months with electric battery powered models.

The newer electric models have the benefit of being quieter.

In addition, they don't release toxic exhaust and emissions, unlike gas-powered blowers that release a number of pollutants in the air, including carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides and hydrocarbons, Rec and Park officials said.

Rec and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg said in a statement, "Environmental stewardship is critical to our mission. Phasing out two-stroke, gas powered blowers, along with the greenhouse gasses and smog compounds they release, is an important and proactive step we can take for the health of our planet and our park users."