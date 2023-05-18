Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison May 30

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes must begin her prison sentence for fraud on May 30.

A federal court rejected Holmes' request to stay out on bail while appealing her conviction for deceiving investors and others about the blood-testing equipment she hailed as a medical breakthrough.

It's unknown where she will be incarcerated, but it is expected to be a minimum-security facility in Texas.

In a separate court ruling, she was ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to victims hurt by the failed lab.

Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison. She was convicted in January of three counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy.



